The lawmakers made the protest in a memo they jointly signed and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

They decried the situation where the public accounts committee was headed by a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chiagozie Nwaneri, representing Oru East.

The legislators alleged that the action was in violation of one of the rules of the Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the memo was jointly signed by Anyadike Nwosu, Minority leader (Ezinihitte), Frank Ugboma, Deputy Minority leader (Oguta) and Solomon Anukam, Minority whip (Owerri municipal)

Other signatories are Phillip Ejiogu, Deputy Minority whip (Owerri North), Okey Onyekanma, former Deputy Speaker (Mbaitoli ), and Tochi Okereke, former Chief Whip (Ngor Okpala).

In the memo entitled, ‘Headship/membership of the Public Accounts Committee of the Imo State House of Assembly’, the lawmakers argued that such committee was usually headed by a member of the minority party.

According to them, this is in accordance with the parliamentary convention in the country and in line with international best practices.

“It is regrettable that the Imo Assembly is yet to comply with such parliamentary convention."

NAN also reports that the committee is, however, saddled with the task of probing N19.63b Local Government funds which the Gov. Uzodinma-led APC government alleged was mismanaged by the former PDP administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

The lawmakers however, insisted that they were not against the Public Accounts Committee discharging its functions.

“It is worrisome that we did not comply essentially to our rules particularly Order XVIII Rule 113 (6) (A) (B) (C) and (D) which stipulates that reports to be considered must be laid before the House of Assembly.

“In the ongoing investigation, we did not comply with our rules.

“We, therefore, urge you to use your good office as the Chief interpreter of our rules to do justice by appointing the Minority leader as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and redirect for the compliance to our rules” the memo read.