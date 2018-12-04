Imo APC spokesman resigns, calls party a 'cult'

news

The publicity secretary of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Jones Onwuasoanya, has dumped the party, branding it a cult and not a political party.

Onwuasoanya tendered his resignation letter on Tuesday, December 4 to the state working committee.

He accused APC of impunity, injustice, and sharp practices, stating that one of the reasons for his resignation is the problem of handpicking people as candidates instead of recognising primaries that produced aspirants as candidates.

The letter read, "After a careful and sober review of events within our political party, especially, in the last two months, I have come to the conscientious conclusion that our party, which before now was touted as the beacon of integrity, democracy, and fairness, has dangerously veered off from its own Constitution, philosophies and ideological inspirations.

"Our party has ceased to, in my own considered opinion, be a political party, but a cult, where some well-positioned members have formed themselves into a cabal of capons, with a dangerous end in mind for our dear country and its fledgling democracy."

He also accused the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, of destroying the party, alleging that the Chairman has refused to openly refute the allegations of collecting over N20 billion in bribes during the party's primary elections.