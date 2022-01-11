RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'I'm the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria' - Orji Uzor Kalu

The former governor says the southeast is ripe for the presidency.

Orji Uzor Kalu (right) wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari (left) [Presidency]

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia), has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider a southeast candidate as its presidential flagbearer ahead of its National Convention.

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia, made the call while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that as far as the party is zoning the presidential ticket to the south, southeast should take preference to anybody else that was trying to run.

On his ambition to run for president, Kalu said, "I'm the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria. I’m capable health-wise, I’m capable to face anybody but our party, the APC, is supreme. I only wait for APC as a party."

While reacting to the interest of the National Leader of the APC, Mr Bola Tinubu, to contest, the lawmaker said while he has nothing against the aspiration of Tinubu, he believed that southeast is ripe for the presidency.

"I don’t see Tinubu's ambition having any effect on the president of Nigeria coming from Igbos.

"We are talking based on how Nigeria should be, we are talking who people should believe in.

"No Igbo man since independence has been democratically elected as president," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had on Monday, told newsmen of his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential poll after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

