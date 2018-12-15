Pulse.ng logo
I have no personal rift with Bola Tinubu – Jimi Agbaje

Agbaje, speaking on why he parted ways with Tinubu, said that he discovered that the APC leader’s idea of democracy was different from his.

  • Published:
Jimi Agbaje is running for Governor of Lagos for a third time

(The Guardian Nigeria)

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Jimi Agbaje has said that he has no personal rift with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

Daily Post also reports that Agbaje said that the issue is one of a difference in values and principles.

According to the PDP guber candidate, the idea of one man controlling a state like Lagos is unacceptable.

Agbaje on why he left Tinubu

Agbaje, speaking on why he parted ways with Tinubu, said that he discovered that the APC leader’s idea of democracy was different from his.

The PDP governorship candidate was a member of the Action Congress (AC), before he defected to the Democratic People's Alliance (DPA) to achieve his governorship ambition, after Tinubu reportedly handpicked a governorship candidate for the AC in Lagos state.

 “I take exception to the rule of one man in a metropolitan state like Lagos.

“I have no personal rift with him (Tinubu). What exists between us is all about differences in value and principle. When we were together, I discovered that his own idea of democracy was not what I was taught, so I had to take an exit.

“I am saying that what we are running today in Lagos is a one-man Lagos. A Lagos where somebody says when he is going to bed, Lagos is going to bed, to me that can no longer be tolerable. Lagos must be made to work for the people of Lagos,” he added.

Transparency in public spending

Agbaje also alleged that the Lagos state government has refused to be transparent in the way it spends the people’s money.

According to him, “It is unfortunate that Lagos State under the control of the APC has refused to domesticate the Freedom of Information Act. Everything in government in Lagos State is shrouded in secrecy. The time has come to hand the fortune of the state over to the people.

ALSO READ: Jimi Agbaje vows to free Lagos from Alphabeta Consulting

“Seven trillion naira is what the state government has spent in the last 20 years, and what have we got to show for it? If you look at the average for education in Lagos, only 20 per cent of our children have passed WAEC in five years. The question is, are we getting value? The answer is, we are not getting value at all.”

Jimi Agbaje is running for the number one job in Lagos state for the third time, and his major contender, is Tinubu’s anointed candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

