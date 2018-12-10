Pulse.ng logo
Jimi Agbaje vows to free Lagos from Alphabeta Consulting

The PDP guber candidate said this while on Channels Television on Sunday, December 10, 2018.

Jimi Agbaje vows to free Lagos from Alphabeta Consulting play

Jimi Agbaje is running for Governor of Lagos for a third time

(The Guardian Nigeria)

The Lagos state governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje has vowed to free the state from the hold of Alphabeta Consulting.

According to Agbaje the consulting firm receives a percentage of every ‘dime’ Lagos state earns.

The PDP guber candidate said this while on Channels Television on Sunday, December 10, 2018.

According to Vanguard, he said “I could be here all day talking about Free Lagos. Let me start from the basic freedom of information Act, Lagos is still run like a closed shop, like a private company,” Agbaje told Channels TV on Sunday Politics.

“Lagos has refused to domesticate the freedom of information bill, so we don’t know what plays out in Lagos. So we are talking of freedom to have access to exactly how they are running our government.

“In the last 20 years, Lagos has spent some N7 trillion, and we are asking what have we got for N7 trillion? Are we getting value for money?

“Out of that N7 trillion, there is a private company that takes a percentage of that N7 trillion, and we are asking, for what purpose? There is private company fund collector, Alphabeta or whatever, collects that much.

 “We don’t know the percentage; it could be 10 percent, it could be 8 percent."

ALSO READ: APC youth leader warns Jimi Agbaje to stop insulting Tinubu

“It is against standard practice because we don’t see what they are doing and we don’t even know what the percentage is, and I don’t see value for money, so its freedom from that,” he added.

From the information on its website, Alphabeta Consulting is a Management, Information Systems and Technology consulting firm.

Pulse has reached out to the firm for an official response via email.

