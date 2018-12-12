Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje to not create tensions between Yorubas, Igbos in Lagos

news

Lagos State governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cautioned his opponent, Jimi Agbaje, against instigating ethnic tensions in the state ahead of the March 2, 2019 election.

Agbaje, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), kicked up a storm when he took to his Twitter account (@jimiagbaje) late on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, to tackle Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over a television interview.

In a series of tweets, Agbaje cast doubts over Sanwo-Olu's candidacy and accused him of being a figurehead who belongs to a political cabal that has failed to develop Lagos Stat e in 20 years.

While also reacting to Sanwo-Olu's claim during his interview that Lagos does not dislike its population of Igbo people from the southeast region, Agbaje tweeted that the electorate has not forgotten a previous threat against Igbos by a Yoruba monarch who supports APC.

He tweeted, "On Lagos and the Igbos: The narrative that Lagos dislikes the Igbos is extremely false.

"Oh yes, Lagos does not dislike the Igbos, your political establishment does. The royal utterance of 2015 is still fresh on the mind of the entire electorate.

"He now works with the presidency. You must have been too busy or completely oblivious to be referring to him in present tense."

The 'royal utterance' Agbaje referred to was a controversial statement made by Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, in 2015 when he threatened Igbos to vote for then-APC candidate, Akinwunmi Ambode. The monarch had said Igbos would perish in the lagoon if they didn't vote for the APC candidate who eventually won the election over Agbaje.

"On Saturday, if anyone of you, I swear in the name of God, goes against my wish that Ambode will be the next governor of Lagos State, the person is going to die inside this water," he had said.

Among other comments made by Agbaje in his Twitter thread, Sanwo-Olu took to his own Twitter account (@jidesanwoolu) early on Wednesday, December 12, to caution his opponent on his utterances.

He warned that the campaign should be issue-based and not an avenue to instigate ethnic tensions in the state.

"This election will be about who has the best credentials to lead Lagos at this time of our development. It won't be about who can dish out the most insults or tell the most lies.

"It will also not be about who can instigate ethnic tensions between the Yorubas and the Igbos," he posted.

He concluded that there's a level of decency that is expected of Agbaje and urged him to focus on selling himself as the best candidate for the job.

The battle to become the next Lagos governor in 2019 is primed to be a showdown between Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje.