PDP primary heavily monetised, Hayatu-Deen laments as he quits presidential race

The former bank Chief Executive threw in the towel on Friday night, hours before the commencement of the party's special convention to elect a flag bearer.

Explaining his reasons for opting out of the race, Hayatu-Deen in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, he could no longer proceed as the process has been compromised with financial inducement.

H noted in the letter that, “I wish to reiterate that I did not join party politics and to contest for the presidency because of personal gains and inordinate ambition, but in order to serve our country.

“It is therefore based on personal principles and with great humility that I have decided after wide consultations to withdraw from this contest which has been obscenely monetized.”

The banker's exit from the race has increased the number of aspirants who have withdrawn from the PDP presidential primary contest to two.

Pulse had earlier reported that former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi, had informed the party of his withdrawal from the contest and resignation from the party.

Obi had stated in his own letter “recent developments” within the PDP as the reason for his exit from the convention billed for Saturday, May 28, 2022.