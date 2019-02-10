The Governor of Zamfara state, Abdul’Aziz Yari has reportedly vowed not to allow elections take place in the state.

According to Daily Post, Yari made the vow while speaking at an APC campaign rally at Talata Mafara Local Government Area in Zamfara.

What happened

In 2018, INEC barred the APC in Zamfara state from all the elections following its failure to submit the names of its candidates elected from its primary elections by October 7, 2018.

The Zamfara APC’s internal squabbles made it difficult for it to present a unified list before INEC’s deadline.

INEC's acting secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, in a letter addressed to APC's national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, explained that the party can no longer conduct any primary elections outside of the originally-stated window and will not be allowed to participate in the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Zamfara in 2019.

An excerpt of the letter reads: "You would note from the timetable that the conduct of party primaries is scheduled to take place between 18th August and 7th October 2018.

"Kindly also refer to the last schedule communicated by your party to the commission on the dates of party primaries nationwide, including Zamfara, vide your letter Ref. APC/NHDQ/ INEC/19/18/51 dated 3rd October 2018.

"However, report received from our office in Zamfara State shows that no primaries were conducted by your party in the state, notwithstanding that our officials were fully mobilized and deployed.

"Consequently, based on the provisions of Section 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the commission does not expect that your party will submit names of any candidates from Zamfara State.

"For clarity, our position is that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will not be fielding candidates for the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly Elections in Zamfara state for the 2019 general elections."

Costly mistake

Speaking further on his party’s exclusion, Governor Yari described INEC’s action as a costly mistake.

He said “We would not accept any election to hold in the state without APC candidates.

“The recent court judgment has made it clear that there were primary elections in Zamfara State and that candidates were presented to the INEC, but yet the lists were not released for reasons best known to it.

“Zamfara State is a stronghold of APC and besides all our actions were based on court order; we are advising INEC to obey the order and come out with the list of APC candidates in the state.”

According to report, Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari is also in the race for Senate.