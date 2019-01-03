Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has once again reiterated his commitment towards solving the state's insecurity crisis, once again calling for a state of emergency.

Zamfara has been the hotbed of insecurity over the past months as hundreds have been killed by bandits and many others kidnapped for ransom.

After a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, January 3, 2018, Yari told State House correspondents that he's ready to step down for a state of emergency to take place.

"I was not being political, we are talking about human lives here. If that is what will stop this thing, I am ready to step down," the governor, approaching the end of his second term, told journalists.

Yari disclosed that he did not discuss the possibility of the declaration of a state of emergency with President Buhari even though the meeting was to discuss the worsening insecurity mess in the state.

He also assured that the crisis will not adversely affect the forthcoming 2019 general elections scheduled for February 16 and March 2, 2019.

In reaction to the recent attacks in the state that led to violent protests by residents, President Buhari authorised an assessment trip by the the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq.

The presidency also disclosed that a major operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), is being considered to restore peace and stability in Zamfara and neighbouring states including Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Taraba.