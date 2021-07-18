Gov Matawalle threatens to deal with his deputy if he dares him

Both men have been at loggerheads since Matawalle left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in June.

While lawmakers representing the people of the state at both state and federal levels defected with the governor, Aliyu remained in the PDP.

Following their defections, the deputy governor held a political rally to reaffirm his loyalty to the PDP.

The rally was said to have sparked outrage in Zamfara as the state lawmakers reportedly invited Aliyu for holding a rally despite the worrisome security situation in the state.

APC supporters in the state have reportedly argued that the deputy governor’s rally exacerbated the security situation in Zamfara.

According to Daily Trust, Aliyu’s supporters have counter-argued that the APC also held a mega rally in the state when Matawalle joined them.

The action of the lawmakers has consequently fuelled suspicion over an alleged plan to impeach the deputy governor.

Speaking in an interview with DW Hausa Service on Saturday, July 17, 2021, Governor Matawalle said he would not tolerate any act of disrespect from his deputy.

The governor, who promised to work with his deputy regardless of his political affiliation, said he won’t hesitate to ‘give him the treatment he deserves’ if he dares him.

Matawalle said, “I just read about the impeachment plan and called someone for clarification who told me that they would not accept it from the deputy governor to be organising rallies when people are being killed.

“As governor of the state, I promised to work together with the deputy governor, irrespective of our political affiliations. But I won’t tolerate a disrespectful attitude from him.

“I won’t join issue with him but if he dares me, I will give him the treatment he deserves,” the governor said.

“We all agreed to halt any political rally welcoming politicians into the state since we lost some of our supporters while welcoming us.

The governor said his deputy should have notified him of whatever he planned to do, adding that being of different political parties does not mean he’s no longer his boss.