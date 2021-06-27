RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Presidency confirms Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC

Authors:

bayo wahab

The presidency announced this in a post on Facebook.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

The Presidency has confirmed the defection of the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Recommended articles

The presidency announced this in a post by a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad on Facebook on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The post reads, “So Zamfara is back home, Welcome Matawalle.

However, the defection has not been confirmed by the governor.

It would be recalled that six PDP governors visited Matawalle in April to dissuade him from joining the ruling party.

The governors were Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Umar Fintiri of Adamawa, and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency confirms Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC

Gov Uzodinma flags off N4 billion Imo Youth empowerment programme

Separation of powers imperative for good governance

Makinde promises to establish special health insurance programme for orphans

Kuje residents call for evacuation of refuse

Gov Zulum suspends French NGO for using a hotel in Maiduguri for shooting training

Super TV CEO murder suspect begs for forgiveness, says she does not want to die

Gov Uzodinma declares last Saturday of June every year as Youth Day

JAMB result code malfunctions, directs candidates to check through portal