Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC in Lagos State has advised the Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to stop playing the victim and approach the courts for redress, on the outcome of the March 18 governorship elections.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Vanguard)
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Vanguard)

“Lagos residents will not appreciate further distractions from you (Rhodes-Vivour) as Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu focuses on finishing strong and prepares for a greater Lagos in the next dispensation.

“You may, however, wish to approach the courts and put a stop to this immature grand standing,” the APC spokesman said.

Oladejo advised the LP candidate to rather than tender apologies to Lagos residents, he had allegedly assaulted their sensibilities in the months leading to the elections.

He alleged that the LP candidate campaign was characterised by unpretentious hate, religious bigotry and tribal rhetorics.

Oladejo added: “He has refused to be sober and still has the effrontery to play the victim.

“It is baffling that the law enforcement agencies have not invited him for questioning for his incitement and call for anarchy because he lost an election.

“We found it amazing that his understanding of justice and fairness is when he wins an election by merely leveraging on opportunism and unsustainable spur of the moment.”

According to him, during the electioneering, Lagos residents laboured in vain to identify Rhodes-Vivour’s selling points, pedigree and the substance of his manifesto.

He said that a campaign based on blind, uninformed and bitter criticism of the ruling party without a credible alternative could only end in failure.

The spokesman said: “It is now clear to all and sundry that his interpretation of free and fair elections is only when he wins.

“It was convenient to ignore incidents of violent attacks and killings of the APC supporters across the state and play the victim by allegedly visiting unidentifiable and unverifiable patients.”

He said that Rhodes-Vivour’s apprehension about a free and fair elections under Sen. Bola Tinubu’s Presidency showed him as a poor student of history.

Oladejo said that Tinubu had unmatchable democratic credentials built on many years of sacrifice and painstaking service to our fatherland.

According to him, by voting Tinubu, Nigerians have opted for a prepared presidency.

He said that Tinubu’s presidency could only usher in unprecedented development, peace and the restoration of our place of pride in the comity of nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Rhodes-Vivour on Wednesday, visited victims of Saturday’s electoral violence in various hospitals in the state.

