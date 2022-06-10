RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Full list of all presidential candidates for 2023 presidency

INEC gave all parties till June 9 to pick flag bearers

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]
Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

As Nigerians gear up to choose a successor for President Muhammadu Buhari, all the political parties in Nigeria, for this reason, have conducted their presidential primary elections.

June 9, 2022, was the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for completion of primaries and submission of presidential candidates.

The ruling All Progress Congress, APC, choose its candidate, in the person of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who emerged winner of the presidential primaries held at Eagles Square, Abuja.

Tinubu defeated his closest challenger and former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and was handed the party’s flag by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had a week earlier, elected former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

The Labour Party, LP, also has former Anambra State Governor, Dr. Peter Obi, as its candidate.

This is the list of all presidential candidates so far in the country after completion of presidential primaries:

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP)

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP)

Omoyele Sowore (AAC)

Peter Obi (LP)

Prince Adewole Adebayo (SDP)

Kola Abiola (PRP)

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC)

Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

