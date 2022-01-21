RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former Akwa Ibom commissioner says Nigerians want Jonathan to return in 2023

Bayo Wahab

Essien says Jonathan stands for equity and justice.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

Moses Essien, a former Commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom State, Nigerians want ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to return as the country’s leader.

Essien, who is the National Coordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation said this in a statement on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

He said, “It often said that a good product sells itself, because it is attractive and so it naturally attracts patronage. That is what we are witnessing in the case of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Nigeria is standing on the brink of its unity and history. The country needs urgent rescue through a trustworthy, detribalised and sincere democratic leadership that rebuilds national confidence and faith in the country. That is what GEJ represents to this country.

“When you look at it from this common national denominator, you will discover that it is not just enough to say the North, but every segment of this country is hungry and anxious to have their beloved GEJ back to power once again.”

The ex-commissioner added that Jonathan stood for equity and justice, saying this was displayed during his time as the country’s leader.

“He was fair to all, and the North, in particular, was a huge beneficiary of GEJ’s inclusive governance. For instance, in the area of education, which is central, GEJ left indelible footprints in northern Nigeria as President.”

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that some politicians in the ruling All Progressives Congress are wooing Jonathan to join the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

