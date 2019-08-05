Confirmed on July 30, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari’s 43 ministerial nominees—now referred to as ministers-designate following their senate screening sessions—are yet to commence work at the office.

In this piece, Pulse explains why this is so. We also provide dates for when the ministers-designate would likely commence work.

Assigning portfolios will happen after inauguration of cabinet

President Buhari has made it clear that his ministers-designate will only receive portfolios after the cabinet is inaugurated.

After the nominees were confirmed by the senate, President Buhari said: “I welcome the conclusion of the confirmation process for ministerial nominees. I commend the senate for speedily attending to this very important task. Portfolios will be assigned when the cabinet is formally inaugurated. I look forward to working with this very capable team”.

An induction retreat is being planned for ministers

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has announced that there will be an induction retreat for the minsters-designate.

In a statement, Mustapha said: “Following confirmation by the Senate, All Ministers Designate are by this NOTICE informed that relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the Cabinet shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) (Cabinet Affairs Office) from 10.00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

“Ministers Designate are also requested to please bring along and submit to the OSGF, their updated CV in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.

“Finally, I am pleased to inform you that, in view of the need to allow Ministers Designate enough time to study the documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc) and considering the upcoming Sallah break, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved an INDUCTION RETREAT for Ministers Designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019”.

Essentially, it is only after this induction retreat at the State Banquet Hall in Abuja on August 15-16 that the ministers-designate will be handed portfolios and begin work.

Punch reports that the president may inaugurate his cabinet on August 21.

One source in the power corridors was quoted by the newspaper as saying: “The president will inaugurate the new ministers on August 21.You know that the SGF announced earlier in the day that a retreat for the ministers designate would hold on August 15 and 16, after which the inauguration would take place.

“But that date will change because of the president’s prior engagement. During that period, he is scheduled to be in Katsina State where he will be inaugurating some projects.

“In view of this development, the retreat will be moved to August 19 and 20. The SGF will announce the change in date. Then the inauguration will hold on August 21”.

Nigerians should therefore expect their ministers in office and with portfolios in the last week of August.