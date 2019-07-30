The Nigerian Senate has confirmed all of President Muhammadu Buhari's 43 ministerial nominees on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

President Buhari sent the list of nominees to the Senate last Tuesday, and screening commenced on Wednesday, July 24.

The screening exercise concluded on Tuesday, leading Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North - APC), to put the confirmation of the nominees to a voice vote.

Senators voted yes for all the nominees whose names were announced by Lawan, paving the way for President Buhari to swear them in.

The ministers can now expect to be assigned their portfolios by the president during their inauguration into the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

FEC meetings usually take place every Wednesday of the week, but the presidency is yet to announce if the nominees will be inaugurated this week.

Here's the full list of all confirmed nominees: