Following the rumour that President Muhammad Buhari has assigned portfolios to his ministers, a claim the presidency has since denied, it has again been reported that the President may inaugurate the 43 ministers on August 21.

It has also been reported that the induction retreat approved by the President on Friday, August 2, 2019, for the incoming ministers and fixed for August 15 to 16 might be shifted to August 19 and 20.

According to Punch, a government source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed these claims.

The newspaper reports that Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had earlier announced that the retreat would hold on August 15 and 16, but “the President’s prior engagement”, a change in date may be announced.

“The President will inaugurate the new ministers on August 21.

“You know that the SGF announced earlier in the day that a retreat for the ministers designate would hold on August 15 and 16, after which the inauguration would take place.

“But that date will change because of the President’s prior engagement. During that period, he is scheduled to be in Katsina State where he will be inaugurating some projects.

“In view of this development, the retreat will be moved to August 19 and 20. The SGF will announce the change in date. Then the inauguration will hold on August 21,” he said.

Recall that the lawmakers recently confirmed the 43 ministerial nominees Buhari sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Some of the nominees are; are Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), Muhammad Bello (Adamawa), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Sharon Ikeazu (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Mariam Katagum (Bauchi), Timipre Silva (Bayelsa), George Akume (Benue), Mustapha Shehuri (Borno), Goddy Agba (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), among others.

Meanwhile, the presidency has debunked the fake reports in circulation that the president has assigned portfolios to the ministers designate.