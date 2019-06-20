There was a mild drama at the Bauchi State House of Assembly on Thursday, June 20, 2019, as 11 out of 31 members of the house elected a new speaker.

According to The Nation, 11 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convened at the House about 6 am to elect the new speaker unopposed without 20 other members of the opposition All Progressives Congress(APC) who constitute the majority.

The 11 PDP members elected Abubakar Suleiman of the APC from Ningi constituency as the new speaker before the arrival of his 20 APC colleagues, the Newspaper reports.

Displeased with the situation, the other 20 members reportedly organised a parallel sitting within the premise of the House and 18 out of the reelected the former Speaker Kawuwu Damina.

