Dogara says he will heed the people’s call to run for office in 2019

Dogara said this while speaking to some of his supporters in Abuja on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara speaking to his supporters

 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said that he will heed the people’s call to run for office in 2019.

Dogara said this on Twitter on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 while speaking to some of his supporters in Abuja.

The Speaker said “It was a heartwarming moment today when I received hundreds of constituents who visited my Abuja home, imploring me to recontest in 2019.

“Representing the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency has been a great honour and today, I saw many people who began this journey with me in 2007.

Supporters of House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara

 

“The voice of the people is the voice of God; even though I had been considering not running this time around, now that my people have called upon me to do so, I feel compelled to heed their call.

Supporters of House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara

“To those who have said that they will retire us from active politics, it is imperative to know that all power belongs to God and it is up to the electorate to decide, not them. The people have always spoken through the ballot and 2019 won't be any different.”

 

Dogara has been representing Bogoro/Dass, Nigeria/Tafawa Balewa constituency of Bauchi State in the House of Reps since 2007.

