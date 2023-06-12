ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

Ima Elijah

The victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election has evoked memories of the historic 1993 mandate of Bashorun MKO Abiola that was tragically annulled.

HOPE 93, the campaign slogan of MKO Abiola, and Bola Tinubu's 2023 campaign slogan, RENEWED HOPE, are more than mere nomenclatures
HOPE 93, the campaign slogan of MKO Abiola, and Bola Tinubu's 2023 campaign slogan, RENEWED HOPE, are more than mere nomenclatures

Recommended articles

This latest election shares striking similarities with its 1993 predecessor, as both Abiola and Tinubu hail from Southwest Nigeria and belong to the same political family. Additionally, they are accomplished accountants and share the religion of Islam.

Both candidates even chose their Muslim running mates from the Kanuri lineage of Borno State. To top it all off, MKO had 8.3 million votes, while BAT scored 8.7 million to secure his victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

HOPE 93, the campaign slogan of MKO Abiola, and Tinubu's 2023 campaign slogan, RENEWED HOPE, are more than mere nomenclatures. They represent thoughtfully-crafted ideologies simple and clear enough for the masses to connect with.

Unfortunately, Nigeria missed out on the transformative opportunities Abiola's presidency would have brought, depriving the nation of a leader who excelled in corporate and street politics.

Corporate politicking involves circumventing formal organisational structures, understanding informal networking, building connections, developing people's skills, and exhibiting bravery to neutralise negative politics. Abiola and Tinubu reached their respective heights in the corporate world with these attributes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Street politics can be likened to the famous "amala politics" phrase popularised by the late Ibadan politician, Lamidi Adedibu. It encompasses unbridled generosity, ensuring unwavering loyalty from followers by meeting their financial needs, and ensuring their inclusion in the leader's journey to stardom.

Street politics can sometimes get dirty and dangerous, employing raw and unethical means and methodologies. Politicians rooted in this style never shut their doors to reconciliation with estranged mentees, friends, loyalists, and rival colleagues.

Abiola rode on the wave of street popularity to amass a cult-like following, earning him an electoral victory that was unjustly taken away from him. His success in the business world was a testament to his mastery of corporate politics. President Bola Tinubu seems to be cut from the same cloth.

*Pulse Editor's Opinion is the viewpoint of an editor at Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organisation Pulse.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

30 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

30 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

President Tinubu says June 12 seed of current democracy in Nigeria

President Tinubu says June 12 seed of current democracy in Nigeria

Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

We’ll strengthen Enugu people’s faith with impactful projects - Gov Mbah

We’ll strengthen Enugu people’s faith with impactful projects - Gov Mbah

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown/NASS]

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Atiku Abubakar [Daily Trust]

Atiku's petition hearing progresses with incomplete INEC documents