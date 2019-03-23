According to Daily Post, CUPP’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere said that there were reports of violence and voter intimidation.

Ugochinyere issued a statement saying “We are calling for an immediate halt of the exercise because what is ongoing in Kano State cannot be described as an election but a bloody vampire ceremony.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must put an end to this unnecessary shedding of blood by putting an immediate end to the exercise.

“It is regrettable that the state had been taken over by armed thugs who are busy shooting voters in the name of election and killing anything standing on their way.

“These thugs armed with sophisticated weapons took over accreditation and voting and murdered party agents.

“These shameful acts are physical manifestations of the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Also, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has called on INEC to hold fresh elections in the state.