INEC fixed Saturday, March 23, 2019 for the supplementary governorship election which it declared as inconclusive.

According to Premium Times, the former Governor said elections did not hold in Kano.

Kwankwaso also accused the police, led by Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Anthony Micheal–Obizi of helping thugs to disrupt voting.

According to him, “It is very sad that elections could not hold today because, by yesterday evening, all the polling units in the rerun areas were overtaken by thugs. Very early morning today, elections were concluded in many polling centres.

“And even more concerning is the role of the police under the leadership of DIG Anthony Obizie who actually backed up thugs under the leadership of the Kano state government. It is a very sad day for all of us and a very sad day for democracy.

“There are very few places where elections took place, especially here in the city. But there was no election in the overwhelming places because they were overtaken by thugs. People were going around with ballot papers and result sheets, writing what they wanted and submitted them to the INEC officials.

“Our prayer is that these elections should be cancelled and re-scheduled so that we can have better, free and fair elections in Kano. I don’t think by all standards, the elections here in Kano can hold water. It is unacceptable and I don’t think INEC can go ahead to count because there is nothing to count.”

4 PDP members reportedly killed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the alleged killing of four of its members in Kano state.

Speaking to newsmen, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party has evidence of thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) stuffing ballot boxes.

Some journalists were also attacked by thugs for trying to interview voters during the election.