RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court grants PDP request, sacks Tonye Cole as Rivers APC gov candidate

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP had approached the court with a suit seeking to disqualify Cole over allegations that he was elected by unqualified delegates at the APC primary.

Rivers APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.
Rivers APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

Recommended articles

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the presiding justice, Emmanuel Obile, ruled that Cole's emergence as the APC candidate didn't follow the due process.

Recall that in May, Cole had been declared the winner of the APC governorship primary election in Rivers after polling 986 votes to defeat the likes of Ojukai Flagamakere (190 votes) votes; Sukonte Davids (49 votes); Michael West (43 votes); Benald Miku (2 votes) and Magnus Abe (one vote).

However, the Rivers State chapter of the PDP later approached the court with a suit seeking to disqualify the APC governorship candidate over allegations that he was elected at the primary by unqualified delegates.

This development comes a few weeks after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt declared all the primary elections conducted by the Rivers APC as null.

Delivering judgement in a suit filed by one George Orlu and four other persons identified as aspirants, Justice Obile ruled that the complainants, who had alleged exclusion from the primaries, were unlawfully excluded from the process.

The court also ordered that those who emerged as candidates from the primaries should not be recognised as validly-elected candidates for the APC in the state.

Pulse reports that this is a repeat of the situation the party found itself in 2019 when the apex court in Nigeria disqualified all the APC candidates in Rivers from contesting elections in the state.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency reacts as Niger Republic names road after Buhari

Presidency reacts as Niger Republic names road after Buhari

Tinubu opens to dialogue with IPOB, other agitators

Tinubu opens to dialogue with IPOB, other agitators

Don't support bad leaders, Obasanjo warns Nigerian youths

Don't support bad leaders, Obasanjo warns Nigerian youths

Court grants PDP request, sacks Tonye Cole as Rivers APC gov candidate

Court grants PDP request, sacks Tonye Cole as Rivers APC gov candidate

Appeal Court affirms Maina’s son conviction for money laundering

Appeal Court affirms Maina’s son conviction for money laundering

NSCDC issues operational licenses to 24 private guard companies

NSCDC issues operational licenses to 24 private guard companies

Be role model to younger generations – Buhari tells corporate leaders

Be role model to younger generations – Buhari tells corporate leaders

CAN expresses worries about killings in the country

CAN expresses worries about killings in the country

Alleged $9.6bn P&ID scam: Court orders arrest of another foreigner, Corrado Fantoli

Alleged $9.6bn P&ID scam: Court orders arrest of another foreigner, Corrado Fantoli

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), (Premium Times)

Kwankwaso aims dig at Tinubu, Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring