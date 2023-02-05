Buratai: Ex-Army chief solicits support for Tinubu, APC.

He declared that he had become a democrat and a member of the APC, adding that he had ideas and ideals that the APC could safeguard.

“I also believe that the party means well for Nigeria, and also stands a better chance of winning the presidential elections.

“We are working round the clock to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the election and I encourage you to vote for your choice, but if you want to hear my opinion, I would say vote for the APC,” he said.

Buratai also advised Nigerians to shun violence and dissociate themselves from any politician who would want to use violence to disrupt the system, urging Nigerians to allow the process to properly work.

The former army chief expressed confidence that INEC was going to do a better job in the forthcoming elections than it did in 2019, adding that the elections would be peaceful, free, and fair.

According to him, the PDP had been tested for 16 years, appealing, ”Nigerians should give APC the benefit of the doubt for the next eight years.

“At the end of it, if the APC does not meet their expectations, then they may wish to take a decisive action including democratic revolution.