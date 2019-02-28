Ribadu, who was the Chairman of President Buharis re-election Campaign Organisation, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the ongoing anti-graft war in the country marked deviation from the past and Buharis emergence as winner of the presidential poll will help to sustain the feats.

I do not think there is any anti-corruption agency in the world today that is doing what EFCC is doing. The facts are out there, the figures are there, the results are there.

As an anti-corruption agency your work is to investigate, put it forward to the court system and I do not think there is any one organisation in the world that has the results that EFCC is showing now.

The number of cases they have in the courts, the recoveries they are making and the change they are bringing into our lives, its doing extremely well and they need to do more.

Even the problem of corruption in our country is undermining everything, if you do not fight corruption and if you do not succeed in the war against corruption, you are not likely to succeed in anything.

One of the reasons why I think the election is a little bit better is because, President Buhari is playing down on issue of money in elections and he deserves to be given another chance for him to continue.

We have to find a way of fighting money in our politics, it is all part of the fights against corruption in Nigeria and we need to do even more, for this country to move forward.

He commended the turnout by voters and the outcome of the just concluded presidential and National Assembly polls.

He further expressed hope for a smooth conduct of the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 9.

NAN recalls that Ribadu had in 2010 contested for the position of President of Nigeria under the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He also defected in August 2014 to the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a bid to run for the Governorship election in Adamawa.