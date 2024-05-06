Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Mr Hanga, whose district covers 15 local government areas, said the donation was in response to frequent demands for assistance for burial materials from his constituents.

One of Mr Hanga’s social media aides, Dawuud Auwal, announced the donations.

“The district head of Tarauni and head of the committee overseeing the graveyard in Kano, Ado Kurawa, has supervised the 500,000 clay pots and N500,000 white plain cloths (likkafani) donated by Senator Rufai Hanga for distribution to the graveyard in Kano Central District. After the supervision, he directed for the distribution”, Mr Auwal said, according to Premium Times.

Muslims traditionally utilise clay pots and white cloths to wrap deceased individuals.

Specifically, male bodies are typically covered with three layers of cloth, whereas female bodies require five layers for proper enshrouding.

“We are used to this frequent requests from people soliciting money to buy white cloths and clay pots. Some have requested vehicles for transporting the dead,” Mr Auwal said.

Mr Auwal responded to some Facebook users who accused the lawmaker of underrepresentation.