ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Segun Adeyemi

The lawmaker's aide said the Senator has also paid scholarships for 200 students of Bayero University and registered over 1000 students for JAMB.

Senator Rufai Hanga. [Facebook/Premium Times]
Senator Rufai Hanga. [Facebook/Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Mr Hanga, whose district covers 15 local government areas, said the donation was in response to frequent demands for assistance for burial materials from his constituents.

One of Mr Hanga’s social media aides, Dawuud Auwal, announced the donations.

“The district head of Tarauni and head of the committee overseeing the graveyard in Kano, Ado Kurawa, has supervised the 500,000 clay pots and N500,000 white plain cloths (likkafani) donated by Senator Rufai Hanga for distribution to the graveyard in Kano Central District. After the supervision, he directed for the distribution”, Mr Auwal said, according to Premium Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims traditionally utilise clay pots and white cloths to wrap deceased individuals.

Specifically, male bodies are typically covered with three layers of cloth, whereas female bodies require five layers for proper enshrouding.

“We are used to this frequent requests from people soliciting money to buy white cloths and clay pots. Some have requested vehicles for transporting the dead,” Mr Auwal said.

Mr Auwal responded to some Facebook users who accused the lawmaker of underrepresentation.

He said, “The Senator has also paid scholarships for 200 students of Bayero University and registered over 1000 students for JAMB. He assisted 200 Kano Polytechnic, among others.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu, Shettima out of the country  —  who is in charge of Nigeria?

Tinubu, Shettima out of the country  —  who is in charge of Nigeria?

Why I rejected NUJ award Alia accepted - Agbese

Why I rejected NUJ award Alia accepted - Agbese

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abbas Tajudeen [Facebook]

Coalition lauds Speaker for pro-masses forum on State Police

Tinubu and State governors [X, Formerly Twitter]

Governors warned not to perish Tinubu's reformation agenda

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

Tinubu's stance on electoral reform questioned ahead of 2027 polls

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters