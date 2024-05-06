ADVERTISEMENT
Why I rejected NUJ award Alia accepted - Agbese

Segun Adeyemi

The NUJ held an award ceremony on May 4th in Abuja as part of World Press Freedom Day celebrations.

Governor Alia Hyacinth and Hon. Philip Agbese [Facebook]
Speaking to journalists in Abuja, he said he doesn’t believe he has sufficiently served his constituents to deserve recognition from a reputable organisation like the NUJ.

Agbese, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, and others were nominated for awards. Despite acknowledging the NUJ’s efforts, Agbese stated that neither he nor Governor Alia deserves awards as they have yet to fulfil their promises to the people.

He emphasised that accepting an award in such circumstances would be dishonest and insensitive to the realities faced by the masses.

“My decision to reject the NUJ award is not in any way a sign of disrespect. If anything, I have the utmost regard for the body, myself being a media practitioner.

“However, for the sake of posterity, I feel at this moment, I haven’t done enough for my people. Yes, I understand that the award is in recognition of my role as the Deputy Spokesman but accepting it goes against my philosophy,” Agbese said.

The event was the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

Also present are the Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission Abuja; Ms Gill Lever, DG VON; Mr Bernabas Gemade; and Major Gen Lawrence Onoja.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

