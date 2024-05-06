ADVERTISEMENT
Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Segun Adeyemi

Decent Africa Magazine placed First Lady Oluremi Tinubu 9th on the log of the top 10 list.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook]

The rankings, a global recognition of exceptional leadership, were put together by Decent Africa Magazine and placed Oluremi 9th on the log of the top 10 list, a testament to her influence and impact beyond borders.

According to the Magazine, Oluremi’s “polished and dignified demeanour resonates well with the Nigerian public and the international community. She has skillfully navigated Nigeria’s complex political and social terrains by aligning her public appearances and communications with her long-standing advocacy themes.”

The Magazine recognised her political influence, noting that she has demonstrated her political acumen and visionary leadership style, significantly contributing to shaping policies that foster socio-economic development.

“Mrs Tinubu’s ongoing commitment to service exemplifies the potential of dedicated leadership to transform lives and communities, marking her as a key player in Nigeria’s journey towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.

The Magazine added, “Her role as a figure of decency and resilience highlights her as a beacon of hope and a model of impactful leadership.”

Pulse reported that Decent Africa enlisted 26 judges to evaluate the First Ladies’ fashion styles. Each judge scored each element of the decency of their fashions on a scale of 1 to 10.

The list below:

1.Hon. Janet Museveni (Uganda)

2 Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema (Zambia)

3 Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo (Ghana)

4 Mrs. Fatima Jabbe-Bio (Sierra Leonean)

5 Mrs. Dominique Ouattara (Ivory Coast)

6 Mrs. Rachel Ruto (Kenya)

7 Mrs. Jeannette Kagame (Rwanda)

8 Mrs. Ichraf Saied (Tunisia)

9 Mrs. Remi Tinubu (Nigeria)

10 Mrs. Tshepo Motsepe (South Africa)

