news

President Muhammadu Buhari will have to pay the sum of N45 million for the expression of interest form and nomination form of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

According to a schedule and timetable published by the party on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, presidential aspirants hoping to contest on the platform of the party will have to pay the sum of N5 million for expression of interest and N40 million for nomination form.

Governorship aspirants will pay N2.5 million for expression of interest and N20 million for nomination, while aspirants for seats in the Senate will pay N1 million for expression of interest and N6 million for nomination.

Aspirants for seats in the House of Representatives are required to pay N350,000 for expression of interest and N3.5 million for nomination, while aspirants for seats in the House of Assembly are required to pay N100,000 for expression of interest and N750,000 for nomination.

According to the schedule, there shall be no separate charges for running mates; and female aspirants and aspirants who are physically-challenged will only pay 50% of the required fees for all positions.

According to the party's timetable, sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for elective offices will commence on Wednesday, September, 5, 2018. All forms are expected to be collected and submitted on or before September 12, 2018.

Nationwide congresses to elect delegates will take place on September 12 while appeals arising from the congresses will hold between September 13 and September 14.

The presidential primary to elect the party's flag bearer will take place on September 20, 2018, with Buhari expected to win the party's ticket with no major challenger in sight.

Primary election to elect party flag bearers in governorship elections will take place on September 25, while primaries to elect party flag bearers for the legislature will take place on September 27 and September 29.

The party's national convention, where the APC's presidential candidate will be ratified, will take place on October 6.