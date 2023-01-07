Buhari, Osinbajo, others embarrassed to campaign for Tinubu - Dele Momodu

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 7, 2023, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant said the APC presidential campaign so far has been lacklustre and uninspiring.

The Ovation Magazine publisher's claim comes a day after the APC campaign council released its revised timetable where it was stated that Buhari would join the APC flag-bearer to campaign in 10 states ahead of the February 25 election.

But, Momodu insisted that the President and other party chieftains were foot-dragging in campaigning alongside Tinubu, who he said has brought more grief to the party than glory.

He also noted that Tinubu has continued to commit one gaffe after the other during his speeches at campaign grounds, adding that the former Lagos State Governor has even failed to sell his own manifesto.

The statement read: “It is obvious that the President, Muhammadu Buhari and many senior APC chieftains are palpably embarrassed about the quality of their presidential campaigns, which has been extremely lackluster.

“Their candidate has failed miserably to even sell his own manifesto. It has been one gaffe after the other. To President Buhari’s credit, he was able to put up a robust defense when he was accused of some shortcomings in the past. In Tinubu’s case, his team has resorted only to bullying opposition and the media without offering responsible explanations to very serious accusations and allegations.

“The social media is awash with incredibly embarrassing jokes and comedy skits about a once ebullient and well-respected South West political icon.

“It is therefore not surprising that the President has been foot-dragging in campaigning alongside a candidate who has brought them more grief than glory.

“Just imagine that the President uttered no word when he handed the party flag to Chief Bola Tinubu. That was the first disturbing sign that all is not well in the APC House of Commotion.