Finally, Buhari agrees to tour 10 states on Tinubu's campaign trail

This comes after weeks of speculations, mostly from opposition quarters, that the President was reluctant to identify with the party's presidential flag-bearer despite agreeing to serve as the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

Recall that Buhari only attended the flag-off of the APC Presidential Campaign in Jos on the 15th of November, 2022, and has since concentrated more on his primary task of steering the country.

However, in a revised timetable released on Friday, December 6, 2023, and an attached statement signed by its Spokesman, Festus Keyamo, the council said Buhari had indicated his readiness to be physically present at 10 states yet to be visited by Tinubu.

The PCC, therefore, expressed profound gratitude to the President for his inspirational leadership and for galvanising the party's members across the country.

The statement read: "The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress announces that in its revised Campaign Timetable just released, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has shown further personal commitment to the cause of the All Progressives Congress and its Presidential flag-bearer, ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 Presidential election, by indicating his readiness to be physically present at some of our forthcoming presidential campaign rallies.

"Recall that Mr. President, out of his very busy schedule, had earlier attended the flag-off of the Presidential Campaign in Jos on the 15th of November, 2022. This was also after graciously accepting to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling party.

"In the latest Campaign Time Table released yesterday (5th January, 2023) the President is billed to join the Campaign Train in at least ten States. The States are Adamawa State on the 9th of January; Yobe State on the 10th of January; Sokoto State on the 16th of January Kwara State on the 17th of January; Ogun State on the 25th of January; Cross Rivers State on the 30th of January; Nasarawa State on the 4th of February; Katsina State on the 6th of February; Imo State on the 14th of February and the Grand Finale in Lagos State on the 18th of February.

"The PCC expresses its profound gratitude to President Buhari, the leader of our great Party, for his sterling and inspirational leadership at this time and for galvanising our teeming members and supporters across the country.