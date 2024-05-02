ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'EFCC no dey joke oh!': Cubana Chief Priest recounts ordeal with anti-graft agency

Segun Adeyemi

During the Thursday session, both parties reached an agreement to resolve the issue outside of court.

Cubana Chief Priest has resolved to settle out of court with the EFCC. [Facebook/X]
Cubana Chief Priest has resolved to settle out of court with the EFCC. [Facebook/X]

Recommended articles

He warned fellow Nigerians to avoid getting entangled with the anti-corruption agency, emphasising the intense pressure and strain it imposes on individuals undergoing trials.

In a short post on Instagram, he wrote, “Court day, problem no good Oh, @officialefcc No Dey Joke Oh !!!! Better stay away from their wahala, I’m sure you will not love to pass through this Kinda stress I’m passing through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This development follows shortly after reports indicate his acceptance of a settlement outside the courtroom.

The EFCC had previously brought Cubana Chief Priest before a Federal High Court in Lagos on April 17, accusing him of three charges related to the spraying and mutilating of Nigerian currency notes at a social gathering held at Eko Hotel.

Despite pleading not guilty, he was granted bail in the amount of N10 million.

Justice Kehinde Ogundare postponed the case until May 2 to address a preliminary objection and proceed with the trial.

However, during the Thursday session, both parties reached an agreement to resolve the issue outside of court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the trial was rescheduled to June 5 to review the settlement report.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG begins 'School-to-Work' to help youths identify life-long skills early

FG begins 'School-to-Work' to help youths identify life-long skills early

Bandits 'doctor', masterminds of Greenfield University attack, others arrested

Bandits 'doctor', masterminds of Greenfield University attack, others arrested

Anambra Govt arrests father who marries off underage daughter to a wife beater

Anambra Govt arrests father who marries off underage daughter to a wife beater

Tinubu may return home in commercial plane as presidential jets are still faulty

Tinubu may return home in commercial plane as presidential jets are still faulty

Wike plans to use drones to fight insecurity, enhance security in FCT

Wike plans to use drones to fight insecurity, enhance security in FCT

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence

Federal Government vows to eradicate open defecation by 2025

Federal Government vows to eradicate open defecation by 2025

'EFCC no dey joke oh!': Cubana Chief Priest recounts ordeal with anti-graft agency

'EFCC no dey joke oh!': Cubana Chief Priest recounts ordeal with anti-graft agency

Nearly 50 people are dead due to the collapse of major highway

Nearly 50 people are dead due to the collapse of major highway

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCCPC [X, formerly Twitter]

PHOTOS: Owner of Chinese supermarket in discrimination row appears before FCCPC

Trachoma begins as a bacterial infection that affects the eye, vision loss and permanent blindness [The Carter Center]

NGO allocates $36.5m to Nigeria, 15 other countries to eradicate trachoma

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. James Lalu (left) and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (right) when the Executive Secretary paid a courtesy visit to the Minister in his office in Abuja on Wednesday. [@FMINONigeria/X]

FG to set up committee for awareness on PWD’s rights

From left: Permanent Secretary, Basic & Secondary Education, Abayomi Abolaji; Commissioner for Basic Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso during the Lagos State Government 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing by the Ministry of Basic Education in Lagos on Thursday [NAN]

Lagos Govt pays WAEC fees for 58,188 SSCE students with ₦1.5 billion