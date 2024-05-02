'EFCC no dey joke oh!': Cubana Chief Priest recounts ordeal with anti-graft agency

He warned fellow Nigerians to avoid getting entangled with the anti-corruption agency, emphasising the intense pressure and strain it imposes on individuals undergoing trials.

In a short post on Instagram, he wrote, “Court day, problem no good Oh, @officialefcc No Dey Joke Oh !!!! Better stay away from their wahala, I’m sure you will not love to pass through this Kinda stress I’m passing through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This development follows shortly after reports indicate his acceptance of a settlement outside the courtroom.

The EFCC had previously brought Cubana Chief Priest before a Federal High Court in Lagos on April 17, accusing him of three charges related to the spraying and mutilating of Nigerian currency notes at a social gathering held at Eko Hotel.

Despite pleading not guilty, he was granted bail in the amount of N10 million.

Justice Kehinde Ogundare postponed the case until May 2 to address a preliminary objection and proceed with the trial.

However, during the Thursday session, both parties reached an agreement to resolve the issue outside of court.

ADVERTISEMENT