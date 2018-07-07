Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Buhari has no powers to sign Executive Order 6 - PDP

Buhari PDP says president has no constitutional powers to sign Executive Order 6

Opposition party in Nigeria is challenging President Buhari for assenting to the Executive Order that has created so much buzz

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless play PDP spokesman, Kola ologbodiyan is giving Nigerians N50,000 for naming a project initiated and completed by the Buhari government. (ThisDay)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the signing of Executive Order 6 as unconstitutional and a dangerous step towards a descent to fascism.

The opposition party noted that the Nigerian constitution does not, under any section, confer such “fascist” powers on President Muhammadu Buhari under the nation’s democracy.

The PDP also stressed that no legitimate latitude of interpretation placed on sections 5 and 15 (5) of the 1999 Constitution cited as justifications for this executive order, would be acceptable to Nigerians.

Here's PDP's take on Executive Order 6

In a statement signed by the PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the members said “President Buhari’s unilateral Executive Order is a travesty of justice and rule of law, as it vehemently seeks to hijack and usurp the powers of both the legislature and the courts and vest it on himself so that he can use same at will, as a political instrument, to haunt, traumatize, harass and victimize perceived political opponents.”

PDP takes this Executive Order 6 of 2018 as a re-enactment of the obnoxious Decree 2 of 1984, which incidentally was also an enactment under then military Head of State, General Muhammadu Buhari, and this must not be permitted in our current democratic dispensation," the story continues.

ALSO READ: Here’s what Buhari’s new corruption law really means

Ologbodiyan further said: “If allowed, this Order will confer limitless powers on Mr. President, whose administration’s penchant for violation of rules and order already suggests a readiness for autocracy and a drive towards fascism.

Buhari’s regime is a monumental disaster – PDP chairman, Uche Secondus play Uche Secondus (Concise News)

 

“In a democracy, the role of the executive arm of government is to enforce court orders/judgments handed down based on the interpretation of existing laws. Any suggestion to the contrary, as clearly intended by this Executive Order, is totally an aberration and inconsistent with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the party noted.

On Thursday, July 5, 2018, President Buhari signed Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 to inter alia “restrict dealings in suspicious assets subject to investigation or inquiry bordering on corruption in order to preserve such assets from dissipation, and to deprive alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities which can otherwise be employed to allure, pervert and/or intimidate the investigative and judicial processes or for acts of terrorism, financing of terrorism, kidnapping, sponsorship of ethnic or religious violence, economic sabotage and cases of economic and financial crimes, including acts contributing to the economic adversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and against the overall interest of justice and the welfare of the Nigerian State.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Adams Oshiomhole APC Chairman appeals to R-APC rebels, Ndume dismisses groupbullet
2 Reformed All Progressives Congress  R-APC announces excos, IBB’s aide...bullet
3 Emmanuel Macron 3 things France President taught Nigerian politiciansbullet

Related Articles

Kola Ologbodiyan PDP spokesman is giving Nigerians N50,000 for this simple reason
Amended Electoral Act PDP criticises Buhari for withholding assent
Ibrahim Babangida Ex-Military President urges PDP to continue to rebrand and reposition ahead of 2019
2019 Elections PDP tells Amaechi to resign over Buhari's reelection role
Buhari PDP says President wants to be the sole candidate in 2019
Orji Kalu I am a Catholic, I can’t kill anyone – Ex Governor
Orji Kalu PDP reacts to ex-Governor’s allegation of killing
Nigeria Elections 2015 David Mark congratulates Buhari
Uche Secondus PDP now has one of the best set of national leaders - Metuh says

Politics

Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole APC National Chairman dismisses members of R-APC
RAPC reacts to APC chairman, Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole RAPC fires back at APC chairman
Orji Kalu says Igbo will vote Buhari to get 2023 slot
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor of Abia says Igbo will vote Buhari to get 2023 slot
RAPC reacts to APC chairman, Oshiomhole
R-APC Our focus is to rescue APC from predators not defect - Afegbua