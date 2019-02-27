President Muhammadu Buhari has made a special plea to his supporters to not humiliate the opposition after his comprehensive victory over Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.

The president was announced the winner of the presidential election by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 27.

The president's victory over his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, means he'll extend his stay in the Presidential Villa till 2023 after his first victory in 2015.

During his acceptance speech that was delivered moments after the official declaration, Buhari asked his supporters to be gracious in victory.

"I will like to make a special appeal to my supporters not to gloat or humiliate the opposition. Victory is enough reward for your efforts," he said.

Buhari won 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while Atiku gained 11,262,978 votes, an astonishing victory margin of 3,928,869 votes.

In his speech, Buhari expressed gratitude to the millions of Nigerians that trusted him enough to hand him a second term in the Presidential Villa.

"I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to you for judging me worthy of continuing to serve you and for your peaceful conduct," he said.

The president also extended his gratitude to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all members of the Presidential Campaign Council and other various support groups that contributed to his victory.

He promised Nigerians he'll further improve on the three focal points of his administration to improve the economy, secure the country and fight corruption.

Read the president's full acceptance speech below:

My Dear Nigerians,

First and foremost, I give thanks to Almighty God Who has spared our lives to witness another victory for Nigerian democracy and victory for our party APC.

I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me as your president for the next four years. I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to you for judging me worthy of continuing to serve you and for your peaceful conduct.

In particular, I would like to thank Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his masterful leadership as Co-chair of the Campaign Council. I would like to also thank the Party Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, the Director General of the Campaign Council Rotimi Amaechi, all members of the Presidential Campaign Council and other various Support Groups.

My grateful thanks to all those who contributed to the logistical expenses of the campaign in such a vast country like Nigeria.

I also thank the millions of volunteers, self-appointed overseers, canvassers, agents, escorts and sentries who sacrificed so much of their time and resources to ensure the success of these elections. I do not have the words adequate to thank them.

Although Saturday's elections were relatively peaceful, troublemakers in a handful of states attempted to disrupt an otherwise orderly process. Security agencies will bring to justice all those arrested in the process.

I am very sad at the grievous loss of lives during these elections. Security agencies will step up their efforts to protect voters in the forthcoming State elections.

I would like to commend our security agencies, as severely overstretched as they are, for handling the difficult task of securing the country during the election period.

I will like to make a special appeal to my supporters not to gloat or humiliate the opposition. Victory is enough reward for your efforts.

We give thanks also to our Domestic and International observers for contributing to the success of our elections and for their interest in our country and our developing democracy.

The new Administration will intensify its efforts in Security, Restructuring the Economy and Fighting Corruption. We have laid down the foundation and we are committed to seeing matters to the end.

We will strive to strengthen our unity and inclusiveness so that no section or group will feel left behind or left out.

I thank you for your support and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria