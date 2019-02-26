President Muhammadu Buhari beat Atiku Abubakar in a comprehensive, albeit controversial, victory in the 2019 presidential election, according to the official result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the final results of the election, Buhari won 15,191,847 votes while Atiku gained 11,262,978 votes, a margin of 3,928,869 votes.

The president won in Ekiti (219,231), Osun (347,634), Kwara (308,984), Nasarawa (289,903), Kogi (285,894), Gombe (402,961), Yobe (497,914), Niger (612,371), Jigawa (794,738), and Kaduna (993,445).

Other states where he won are Bauchi (798,428), Lagos (580,825), Ogun (281,762), Kano (1,464,768), Katsina (1,232,133), Borno (836,496), Sokoto (490,333), Kebbi (581,552), and Zamfara (438,682).

Atiku won in the FCT (259,997), Ondo (275,901), Abia (219,698), Enugu (355,553), Ebonyi (258,573), Anambra (524,738), Oyo (366,690), Adamawa (410,266), Edo (275,691), Benue (275,691).

Other states where he won are Imo (334,923), Plateau (548,665), Taraba (374,743), Cross River (295,737), Akwa-Ibom (395,832), Delta (594,068), Bayelsa (197,933) and Rivers (473,971).

Buhari won his first term victory in 2015 after he beat then-incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan, by 2,571,759 votes as he won 15,424,921 votes over his opponent's 12,853,162 votes.

Atiku has not yet called President Buhari to concede defeat like Jonathan did when he was defeated by the former military Head of State in 2015.

PDP kicks against Buhari's victory

The 2019 election was marred by violence in several parts of the country with incidents of ballot snatching, voter intimidation and other misconducts which led Atiku's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reject the results as soon as INEC started the collation and announcement on Monday, February 25.

The PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, addressed the media on Monday to announce that the results announced by INEC were unacceptable to the party and the Nigerian people.

He accused officials in President Buhari's government of colluding with INEC officials to disenfranchise Nigerians and manipulate figures of polling units where the PDP won.

He said the ruling party's strategy has been "murderous, undignified, and disrespectful of the wishes of the electorate".

At another press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, February 26, the Deputy Director General of the party's presidential campaign organisation, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), demanded an immediate halt to the collation of results until data from the smart card reader accreditation at the polling units were made available to all the parties involved in the election.

The party also called on INEC to conduct fresh elections in Yobe, Zamfara, and Borno states due to voting irregularities.

With the party failing to accept the result of the election, it's expected that it would most likely end up at a tribunal and go all the way to the Supreme Court where the president recently suspended its head, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.