A statement issued on Wednesday by the group’s Chairman, Mr Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke, said the military deserved accolades from every patriotic Nigerian rather than condemnation.

The BMO said the military deserved commendation contrary to the impression given by the opposition that the insurgents have recorded more successes under the Buhari administration.

“We had a situation where the insurgents had firm control of 20 out of 27 local government areas between 2013 and 2014, during which, according to Borno state Governor Kashim Shettima, the state suffered its worst times.

“The insurgents were then known to have carved out an Islamic Caliphate that covered three North-Eastern states and opted to use Gwoza, the biggest town under its control, with a population of 265,000, as the capital,’’ it said.

BMO noted that Boko Haram was so audacious that it targeted churches in various states on three Sundays in a row.

The group added that insurgents launched bomb and gun attacks on the Kano Central Mosque, killing no fewer than 120 people.

It said all these were just part of the security situation that the insurgents created before 2015 that has now been reduced to hit-and run attacks on military outposts.

“In all these, the military rank and file deserves praises for degrading the insurgent’s fighting ability.

“This is even as the faction loyal to ISWAP has now stepped up its attempt to hold territory as a result of the much-publicised deadline handed down by the parent terror group.

BMO also hailed the Buhari administration for showing political will in ensuring that the troops on the front lines get the required support, rather than being distracted by the upcoming elections.

The group noted that based on testimonies from court sessions, Nigerians now know how billions of Naira meant for arms purchase for the war against insurgency were shared.

It added that the money was shared to leading members of the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by the office of the then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki before the 2015 general elections.

“These were funds that could have improved the troops’ capacity and capability to deal a telling blow on the terrorists

“But under this administration, there has been more transparency in the purchase of military hardware including 31 aircraft in recent times,

“ 13 aircraft were also reactivated and are back in the air in order to ensure that the armed forces have the necessary air power to wipe out the insurgents,” it said

The group also solicited local support for the military authorities to enable them tackle the resurgence of Boko Haram in parts of Borno that were earlier liberated.

“We have nothing but praises for Governor Shettima for taking the bold step of inviting all stakeholders ranging from traditional rulers to artisan groups to an extra-ordinary security meeting.

“The outcome of that meeting, which the governor tagged 10-point demand, has now been presented to President Buhari who reassured the delegation of his administration’s support to overcome the insurgency in the North-East,” the group said.