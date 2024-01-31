ADVERTISEMENT
Bashir Ahmad questions Peter Obi's motive in recent visit to Al-Kadriyar family

Ima Elijah

He advised the Al-Kadriyar to be cautious about granting access to politicians who prioritise photo opportunities over genuine sympathy.

The visit comes in the wake of the tragic abduction and murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the upcoming 2023 election, paid a condolence visit to the Al-Kadriyar family, expressing his condolences and calling for decisive action against the escalating insecurity in the country.

“May the memories of Nabeeha and all those who have lost their lives to such violent attacks inspire us, especially we the leaders, to take more decisive action against this ugly monster of insecurity,” Obi stated via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

However, Bashir Ahmad has questioned the sincerity of Obi's visit, particularly highlighting the timing, which he deems questionable given the recent safe return of four abducted girls.

“Where were you when people were going the extra mile to see Najeebah and her sisters rescued from captivity? Yet now, you have taken photographers to visit the family, which was solely to serve your personal and political interests. Haba!” Ahmad exclaimed.

Ahmad further urged the Al-Kadriyar family to exercise caution in granting access to politicians who bring along a contingent of journalists for visits that may be more about photo opportunities than genuine sympathy.

Ahmad noted that even Prof Isa Pantami, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and his friends, who were reportedly major contributors to the rescue effort, did not visit the Al-Kadriyar family.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

