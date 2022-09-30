Ayu returns from Europe today amid N122.4m scandal

Ayu heading home: According to The Punch, various sources confirmed on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that the embattled Chairman would return to Nigeria after his two weeks trip to Europe

“The national chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, is returning to Nigeria tomorrow (Friday) after an eventful adventure in Europe”, the source told the paper with no further details.

Recall that before he departed the country, Ayu had handed over the affairs of the PDP to the Deputy Chairman (North), Iliya Damagun.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media and Communications), Simon Imobo-Tswam, on Tuesday September 13, 2022.

The statement read: “The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, will leave Nigeria for Europe tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Ayu will be out of the country for about two weeks. While away, the Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun, will act in his place.

“Already, the National chairman has communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission. He is expected back at month-end.”

Scandal in PDP: Meanwhile, the National Chairman's expected return comes amid fresh scandal in the PDP over alleged 'mysterious' money sent to some National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party.

Pulse reports that no fewer than four members of the NWC returned a total sum of N122.4 million paid into their accounts by the PDP leader.

The money, which was transferred to the NWC members after the PDP primaries, was said to be part of the over N10 billion realised by the party from nomination fees paid by aspirants.

The members who returned the money include; the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih; and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.