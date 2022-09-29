Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Fresh scandal in PDP: This is coming amid reports that the PDP's National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, allegedly transferred over N100m to the NWC members after the conclusion of the party's primaries.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had also made a similar allegation during his recent media chat where he accused Ayu of pocketting N1bn he received from a presidential candidate in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the money returned by the NWC members was said to be part of the over N10 billion realised by the party from nomination fees paid by aspirants.

The members who returned the money include; the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih; and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.

This revelation was contained in separate letters addressed to Ayu by the affected NWC members.

Who got what: While Arapaja got N36 million, the trio of Orbih, Effah-Attoe, and Adagunodo got N28.8 million each.

In the letter to the PDP leadership notifying Ayu of the returning of the money, Orbi claimed he only became aware of the payment when his bank notified him.

Orbi's letter read: “My attention has been drawn to a damaging trending story reported in THE NATION Newspaper by Yusuf Alli on September 26, 2022 titled “Disquiet in PDP NW over N10 billion nomination fees.” Amongst several other allegations, he alleged that members of the NWC were offered N28 million to gloss over scandalous financial misappropriation.

“To my shock and surprise, it has been confirmed to me by my bank that the sum of N28, 800,000. (Twenty eight million eight hundred thousand Naira) has been credited to my account by the party. I hereby notify you of my decision to pay back the money to the party’s account.

“Kindly confirm receipt of Zenith Bank Manager’s cheques of: N10,000,000, N10,000,000, N8,800,000 TOTAL = N28,800,000 to the Party’s account. A/C: 1000095003, Globus Bank PLC.”

Similarly, Adagunodo stated in his own letter to Ayu that, “Please be informed that the said payment has become a subject of media story and carried with bad intention by them.

“I hereby inform you of the refund of the Sum of Twenty Eight Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#28,800,000:00) back to the Peoples Democratic Party, Account Number: 1000095003 at Globus Bank PLC. The receipt of the payment back to the account is attached.”

On his part, Arapaja wrote: “I observed a malicious story reported in the Nations Newspaper of 26th, September 2022; where it was alleged that members of the National Working Committee were offered humongous amount of money to silent us over an allegation of financial misappropriation to the tune of Fifteen Billion Nara (N15,000,000,000.00).

“This led me to browse through my various alerts, and I discovered a transfer of Thirty-Six Million Naira (N36,000,000.00) from the Party.

“I have my reservation about this money transferred into my account and for personal reasons wish to return it accordingly.”

Effah-Attoe in her letter claimed that she was told by Ayu’s office that the N28m paid into her account was for house rent of two years as NWC members.

Effah-Attoe's letter read: “When I enquired from your Office, I was told that the said sum is for Two (2) years House Rent for me, as a member of The National Working Committee.

“Since after the lodgment of the money into my Bank Account, I have been inundated with many phone calls from Party members, friends, family members and the general public, insinuating that the said money has been given as a Bribe to bring me and other NWC members on the side of The National Chairman, following the crisis between him on one side and the Governor of Rivers State, H.E Governor Nyesom Wike/ Wike’s Group on the other side.

“In addition, some National Newspapers/Social Media Platforms have also carried stories accusing the NC members of being placated with Bribe of N28,800,000.00.

“This development has made me very uncomfortable. Having found myself in such an embarrassing situation, I am hereby refunding to the Bank Account of our Great Party at the PDP National Secretariat.”

