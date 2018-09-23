Pulse.ng logo
Atiku warns INEC not to tamper with Osun guber results

Atiku Abubakar said this via Twitter on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to tamper with the results of the Osun governorship election.

The former VP said this via Twitter on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

As at Sunday morning INEC has not announced the final results of the election which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Atiku said “The people of Osun have made their choice. What is required of @inecnigeria is to express that decision without any subtraction or addition. Anything short of that is a threat to democracy and a call to anarchy.”

 

Adeleke rejects Ayedaade LG result

This is following reports that Dele Adeleke, the younger brother to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun governorship election has rejected the result from Ayedaade Local Government Area (LGA).

He alleged that there are discrepancies in the collation of the total votes, according to Tribune.

ALSO READ: Davido calls out INEC over Oshogbo results in Osun governorship polls

Daily Post also reports that the Osun PDP chairman, Soji Adagunodo alleged that the results from some local governments are being manipulated to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to understand that the Osun governorship election is a test of democracy.

Chika Ebuzor

