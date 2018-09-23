Davido calls out INEC over Oshogbo results in Osun polls

news

Davido has called out the Independent National Electoral Commissioner over the results from Oshogbo local government in the Osun governorship polls.

"We have the original results for oshogbo ! @inecnigeria don’t try shit !!," the singer wrote in a tweet while results were being announced.

The singer's uncle, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, who is the PDP flagbearer at the governorship polls is battling numbers of voters with the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

While there have been speculations about who has the highest number of votes, the Oshogbo local government results are expected to change the eventual result of the elections, which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

In several tweets, Davido expressed disappointment claiming some of the results have been manipulated.

Though the singer was in the United Kingdom for a show on the election day, he had intensified his campaign for his uncle, Senator Adeleke.

