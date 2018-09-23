Pulse.ng logo
Davido calls out INEC over Oshogbo results in Osun polls

Davido is lending his voice to Senator Adeleke's gubernatorial ambition by calling out INEC over Oshogbo results in Osun polls.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido dancing with his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke play

Davido dancing with his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

Davido has called out the Independent National Electoral Commissioner over the results from Oshogbo local government in the Osun governorship polls.

"We have the original results for oshogbo ! @inecnigeria don’t try shit !!," the singer wrote in a tweet while results were being announced.

 

The singer's uncle, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, who is the PDP flagbearer at the governorship polls is battling numbers of voters with the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

ALSO READ: Davido reportedly shot at during rally in Osun state

While there have been speculations about who has the highest number of votes, the Oshogbo local government results are expected to change the eventual result of the elections, which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

In several tweets, Davido expressed disappointment claiming some of the results have been manipulated.

Though the singer was in the United Kingdom for a show on the election day, he had intensified his campaign for his uncle, Senator Adeleke.

See some of Davido's tweets here

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

