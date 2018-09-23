Pulse.ng logo
Osun Governorship Election: Adeleke rejects Ayedaade LG result

According to reports, Adeleke alleged that there are discrepancies in the collation of the total votes.

Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke talking to newsmen after casting his vote

 

Dele Adeleke, the younger brother to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun governorship election has rejected the result from Ayedaade Local Government Area (LGA).

He said that “the result recorded and pasted on the wall at Ayedaade local government collection center was different from the one presented at the INEC office in Osogbo,” Daily Trust reports.

PDP cries foul

Also, the Osun PDP chairman, Soji Adagunodo alleged that the results from some local governments are being manipulated to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party chairman also said that once the discrepancies in the results are sorted out by the Independent National  Electoral Commission (INEC) PDP will be back in the lead.

ALSO READ: Here are official results of Osun governorship election

Daily Trust also revealed that an INEC staff, Salawu Mutiu Kolawole confessed to journalists that his boss asked him to destroy results from Ayedaade Local Government.

Davido reacts

Davido also called out INEC over the results from Oshogbo local government in the Osun governorship polls.

 

The singer also expressed disappointment claiming some of the results have been manipulated.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

