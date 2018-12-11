Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has explained why he was not at the peace accord signing ceremony.

The event which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) took place at the International Conference Centre, in Abuja on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

According to Vanguard, Atiku said that he was not officially invited to the peace accord signing.

Also speaking to The Cable, the spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Paul Ibe said “His Excellency did not get any invitation for the programme. I have spoken with him and I can confirm he wasn’t invited.”

Objective of the peace accord

In his speech, the chairman of the NPC, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd.) said that the peace accord was put together to ensure peace before, during and after the polls.

Abubakar also called on the candidates and political parties to abide by the provisions in the peace accord as they campaign.

“As political leaders, all candidates for political office, must show example for their conduct and actions .You must lead by example by your attitude and conduct. Also by your speech and what you sponsored,’’ he added.

Some of the presidential candidates who were absent include: Donald Duke of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Oby Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Omoyele Sowore of Action Alliance, according to Vanguard.

NAN reports that the Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus was also not at the event.

President Buhari was at the event in the company of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.