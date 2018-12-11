Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing

Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing

The peace accord signing ceremony which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

  • Published:
Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing play

Atiku Abubakar

(The Guardian)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has explained why he was not at the peace accord signing ceremony.

The event which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) took place at the International Conference Centre, in Abuja on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

According to Vanguard, Atiku said that he was not officially invited to the peace accord signing.

Also speaking to The Cable, the spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Paul Ibe said “His Excellency did not get any invitation for the programme. I have spoken with him and I can confirm he wasn’t invited.”

Objective of the peace accord

In his speech, the chairman of the NPC, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd.) said that the peace accord was put together to ensure peace before, during and after the polls.

Abubakar also called on the candidates and political parties to abide by the provisions in the peace accord as they campaign.

“As political leaders, all candidates for political office, must show example for their conduct and actions .You must lead by example by your attitude and conduct. Also by your speech and what you sponsored,’’ he added.

Some of the presidential candidates who were absent include: Donald Duke of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Oby Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Omoyele Sowore of Action Alliance, according to Vanguard.

ALSO READ: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality

NAN reports that the Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus was also not at the event.

President Buhari was at the event in the company of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

In 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari signed a peace accord to show their commitment to peaceful elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into lawbullet
2 Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forumbullet
3 FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?bullet

Related Articles

2019: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality
Pulse List 2018: 10 most controversial Nigerian politicians
Donald Duke's SDP pulls out of CUPP after coalition endorses Atiku
Presidency says Buhari never ordered freezing of Peter Obi’s account
CAN holds meeting with Buhari, Atiku
2019: Buhari, Atiku, others to sign Peace Accord
2019: President Buhari, party chairmen, presidential candidates, sign peace accord

Politics

Buhari, presidential candidates sign peace accord
2019: President Buhari, party chairmen, presidential candidates, sign peace accord
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has denied attacking the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
Oshiomhole denies insulting Aisha Buhari
2019: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality
2019: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the unconditional release of Dr. Doyin Okupe from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
PDP calls for Doyin Okupe’s unconditional release allegedly from EFCC's custody
X
Advertisement