Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality

2019: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality

The Peace Accord is an undertaking by all the presidential candidates to ensure peaceful and rancour-free campaigns before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

  • Published:
2019: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality play

Atiku Abubakar

(Twitter/Atiku)

The candidate of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday boycotted the signing of Peace Accord among all presidential candidates for the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership and officials of the PDP also boycotted the event which was organised by the National Peace Committee headed by the former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The Peace Accord is an undertaking by all the presidential candidates to ensure peaceful and rancour-free campaigns before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The candidates are also expected to avoid hate speech, fake news or any act capable of causing socio-political unrest in the country.

NAN reports that the event was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as over 68 other presidential candidates.

Other dignitaries at the event included former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who presented a keynote address and Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen.

ALSO READ: Atiku expresses worries over ASUU, other unresolved labour issues

In his remarks, Karlsen reiterated that the European Union was not in support of any of the presidential candidates in Nigeria’s general elections in 2019.

He, however, stressed the need for all the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations governing the electoral process in the country.

NAN reports that a similar Peace Accord was signed between former President Goodluck Jonathan and the then APC Presidential Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, prior to the conduct of the 2015 presidential elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into lawbullet
2 Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forumbullet
3 FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2018: 10 most controversial Nigerian politicians
Donald Duke's SDP pulls out of CUPP after coalition endorses Atiku
Buba Galadima explains why Buhari is afraid to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill
CAN holds meeting with Buhari, Atiku
Lai Mohammed to Obasanjo: Your candidate will be defeated in 2019
Presidency says Buhari never ordered freezing of Peter Obi’s account
2019: Buhari, Atiku, others to sign Peace Accord

Politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the unconditional release of Dr. Doyin Okupe from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
PDP calls for Doyin Okupe’s unconditional release allegedly from EFCC's custody
The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has criticised President Buhari for refusing to sign the Electoral Bill.
Governor Wike criticises Buhari for refusing to sign Electoral Bill
Okorocha's son-in-law, Nwosu, dumps APC for AA in Imo
Uche Nwosu says support for Buhari remains even after defecting to AA
Melaye says Buhari responsible for hunger in new song (Video)
Melaye says Buhari responsible for hunger, poverty in new song (Video)
X
Advertisement