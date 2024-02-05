APC's Zock emerges winner in Kaduna Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency rerun

Aminu said that Saleh Zock of APC won with 42, 461 votes to defeat his closest rival, Umar David of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 26, 218 votes.

He said that Augustine Umar of the Labour Party (LP) who came third scored 2,311 votes. The election took place in six constituencies covering seven local government areas of Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Kachia, Kagarko, and Kauru. The total polling units in the constituencies are 1,114 and the registered voters are more than 639,914.