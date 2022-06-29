APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

He said the APC youth wing was not threatened by the noise being made by his supporters on social media.

Israel made this assertion Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Abuja while inaugurating the national task force for registration and revalidation of youth and students’ support groups held at the party’s secretariat.

The Youth leader noted that the task force has been mandated to coordinate the registration and revalidation exercise of all youth and students’ support groups into a recognizable structure in line with the objectives and strategic imperatives of the National Working Committee of the party.

Israel explained that to streamline the submission process and enable easy access, sorting, and verification, interested groups would be able to register digitally and submit all relevant documents and information required for the revalidation exercise from the comfort of their homes.

When asked if APC is intimidated by the supporters of Obi, Israel stressed, “A lion is not threatened by the noise of a rat in its backyard. We are not threatened because we are not sitting on our arms. We are setting up this task force to mobilize the youth.

“The APC youth wing is like a lion that is ready to roar and we will not be defeated. We’re going to be inaugurating another special committee next week that is going to focus on the introduction of E membership for the APC youth wing. We’re going to start registering young people by the grace of the Almighty into our youth wing of our party.

“We are all in the mood for victory as we are going to the 2023 polls from the standpoint of winners. We are sure that with the support of the over 120 million Nigerian youths and students in addition to other votes that come from other angles, the traders, bankers, educators, politicians and so on, the victory is certain for our Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and every other flag bearers representing our party at different levels.”

Obi himself appears to remain impressively overwhelmed in the face of the billowing adulation he enjoys today from his supporters, especially in the South East and among other Southerners in other parts of country and the world. Like some of his followers, the former Anambra State Governor is also weary of the hype. The fact that his unprecedented rise to fame has extended a little longer than expected, is somewhat surprising to the leading political parties in the country, as his movement continues to gain wider traction.