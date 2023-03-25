ADVERTISEMENT
APC Support Group backs Senator Yari as 10th Senate President

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yari promised to perform if given a chance to become the next Senate President.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar

The Director-General of the group, Dr Kailani Muhammad, made this known while hosting Yari at a meeting in Abuja, on Saturday.

Muhammad called on all to support the former Governor of Zamfara State to achieve his set goal.

He said that Nigerians should always pray for a better country where development was assured.

The group’s director-general, who is also the National Chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Network (TSN), said the group acknowledged Yari’s work and would continue to mobilise support for him.

Yari, while speaking at the meeting, promised to perform, if given a chance to become the next Senate President.

He said: “I commended this group that supported the APC in the last election.

“I observed the support of the group nationwide and their commitment to the party and to the President-elect and I believe there are people that have credibility that can take this journey to the promised land.

“The decision that is going to be taken, this group will be of help for better APC in the future.

“I believe that I have versed knowledge of the system and I have the capacity to put everyone together for the purpose of the APC-led government in 2023 to 2027 to succeed.

“My relationship with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my relationship with the senators, my relationship with the governors, my relationship with former governors, is very intact.

“Nigerians have confidence in the APC and the party will continue to give good governance to the people.

“The election was not about religion, but about performance.”

