RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Primaries: Gov Ben Ayade loses Cross River senatorial ticket

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He dumped the main opposition party, PDP in May 2021 to nurse his presidential ambition which he made known in April.

Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River State (Daily Post)
Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River State (Daily Post)

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress, APC’s ticket to run for the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

Recommended articles

Results of the primary as sighted by Pulse, show Mr. Ayade polled 52 votes to crash out against Adams Cecelia, who scored 140. Another aspirant Martin Orim scored 61 votes.

Election results
Election results Pulse Nigeria

The governor would be completing his eight years as governor of the state in 2023.

He dumped the main opposition party, PDP in May 2021 to nurse his presidential ambition which he made known in April.

Mr Ayade was elected twice as governor while a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, which he abandoned in May last year.

More details shortly...

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

APC endorses Marafa as Zamfara Central Senatorial candidate

APC endorses Marafa as Zamfara Central Senatorial candidate

4 aspirants scramble for 310 delegates in race to replace Senator Remi Tinubu

4 aspirants scramble for 310 delegates in race to replace Senator Remi Tinubu

APC Primaries: Gov Ben Ayade loses Cross River senatorial ticket

APC Primaries: Gov Ben Ayade loses Cross River senatorial ticket

Amaechi not on trial - Supreme Court vindicates Presidential aspirant

Amaechi not on trial - Supreme Court vindicates Presidential aspirant

No postponement - PDP vows to proceed with presidential primaries

No postponement - PDP vows to proceed with presidential primaries

PDP primary heavily monetised, Hayatu-Deen laments as he quits presidential race

PDP primary heavily monetised, Hayatu-Deen laments as he quits presidential race

Trending

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

President Goodluck Jonathan

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.