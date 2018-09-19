news

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has accused the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of planning to rig the upcoming Osun governorship election.

According to Daily Post, Frank said they want to deploy scientific rigging during the guber poll scheduled for September 22, 2018.

He said that INEC is planning to assign faulty card readers to strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties in Osun state with the aim of denying their supporters the opportunity to vote.

The former APC spokesman made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Osun people should be alert

Frank also called on voters in Osun state to resist any attempt by INEC or APC to rig the election.

He said “The latest rigging method was first used in Ekiti governorship election, where the APC won with 19000 votes and INEC cancelled over 19000 votes as a result of faulty machines in the strongholds of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

“The people of Osun should be alerted to the latest method and resist to vote until faulty Card Reader is changed wherever because the plan is to cancel such places where Card Reader malfunction.

“We are also calling on local and international observers to be conscious of this information ahead of Saturday election.

“Nigerians should be worried that if the INEC could not deploy functional Card Readers and other machines to conduct peaceful and credible elections in just one state of the federation despite the huge amount of money the body is getting, what is the assurance that the same body will be fair to all in 2019?

“One would begin to suspect whether the latest rigging method is what is giving the APC assurance and the reason why its leaders are boasting of winning the yet to be conducted election already.”

Also, the Nigerian Police Force has summoned the PDP candidate in the upcoming Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke for questioning.

Adeleke is being accused of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, breach of duty, aiding and abetting.