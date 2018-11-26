Abdulfatah Ahmed set to concede Kwara South senatorial ticket

news

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, is reportedly under intense pressure to concede the Kwara South senatorial ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Vanguard, the governor, who is aiming to be in the national assembly after the end of his second term, might concede the senatorial seat to Senator Rafiu Ibrahim.

It was gathered that the pressure on the governor to step down took effect upon PDP's loss at the recent house of representatives bye-election held for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero federal constituency .

Senior special assistant to the governor on media and communication, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, however, denied that the governor has already conceded the senatorial seat.

He said, "As I'm talking to you, the governor is still consulting, though there are intense pressure on him to concede the senatorial seat to Ibolo/Offa axis where the incumbent senator, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim comes from."

Political pundits in the Offa/Ibolo region, led by the former deputy governor of the state, Chief Joel Ogundeji, had pressured the Senate President and political leader in the state, Bukola Saraki, to compel Ahmed to concede the Kwara South Senatorial ticket to Senator Rafiu Ibrahim who they believe will stand a better chance to win.

The incumbent Senator had initially conceded the seat to governor Ahmed after the governor had shown keen interest.